Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Bests Interview With the Vampire as AMC+'s Biggest Ever Series Premiere

Never doubt the power of the witches. AMC's latest installment in their Anne Rice television universe, Mayfair Witches, is now the biggest ever series premiere for AMC+, besting its predecessor, Interview With the Vampire, which debuted late last fall. Mayfair Witches debuted on Sunday, January 8th on both AMC and AMC+ with a multi-network simulcast that included BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, and WE TV and according to Variety, the premiere episode brought in more viewers in its first five than Interview did over the same window of time back in October. Mayfair Witches series premiere drew 1.7 million viewers according to Nielsen's Live + 3-day data, making the series a top 10 cable drama in the 18-49 and 25-54 demographics.

Additionally, the report indicates that Mayfair Witches was a major conversation starter online as well with the network calling the series the "most social entertainment show" on Sunday, netting hundreds of thousands of interactions online, something the network attributes to the social reach of its star, Alexandra Daddario.

"What a start to our Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with two series that are driving cultural conversation, attracting significant linear viewership and now stand as the top two new series in the history of AMC+," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said. "We are grateful for the way fans have responded to these shows and to the creative teams that delivered on the promise of these stories and characters in new and highly engaging ways. Thanks to Mark Johnson, Esta Spalding, Michelle Ashford, and the entire cast of 'Mayfair,' led by the remarkable Alexandra Daddario, for delivering an entertaining and highly watchable series and putting firmly in place another key foundational element of this dynamic universe."

What is Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches about?

The series is based on Anne Rice's trilogy of novels, Lives of The Mayfair Witches. The series synopsis is as follows: "Based on Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Mayfair Witches is an exploration of female power and the mortal implications of our decisions. Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations."

Who stars in Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches?

In addition to Daddario, the series stars Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Annabeth Gish as Diedre, Beth Grant as Carlotta, Erica Gimpel as Ellie, and Jen Richards as Jojo.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC and AMC+.