Bruce Campbell Claims ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ Season 3 Offers “Big Payoff” of the Entire Series

The premiere season of Ash vs. Evil Dead offered audiences the chance to catch up with Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) and his accidental run-ins with the Necronomicon and the various demons it unleashed. Fans of the original Evil Dead films supported the series, earning it two more seasons. Now that it’s had a shift in its programming schedule, Season 3 could conclude the program, but Campbell promises the season offers a big payoff.

“The big payoff. It’s everything we’ve built up to,” Campbell described of the season finale to Consequence of Sound. “Hopefully the audience will go, ‘F-ckin’ A-right, Ash. F-ckin’ A-right.’ You know? Ash is gonna prove his stuff, man. This is it. This is the final showdown.”

His comments about the future of the series also point out that, were the series to move into Season 4, it would need some new blood, hinting at the old blood being gone for good.

“It’s too early to tell who’s coming back only because we don’t even know if we’re coming back,” Campbell pointed out. “So, mid-March is when we’re gonna get the sign; either see you later alligator, or pack your bags: we’re going for another season. So, we’ll see. Our inclination is to start fresh. We had some big changes at the end of the season which are great, it’s a cool end of the season. But the way that we went, it probably requires, you know, a little bit of shuffling if we were to continue.”

The actor has previously revealed that one reason some characters might not make it out alive is because they face the biggest Deadite ever seen in the series, which is 60-feet-tall.

“It’s the big one, the mother of all demons,” Campbell shared with Bloody Disgusting. “That’s what Ash is fighting with the tank, so it ends up that Ash is finally going to fulfill his destiny. He has to own up to who he is – if he’s the chosen one.”

Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 3 premieres this Sunday 9 p.m. ET on Starz.

