The Banana Splits Horror Movie Trailer Released

Have you ever played Five Nights at Freddy’s and thought, “Man, I’d really love to see this violent animatronic nightmare become a live-action movie”? Well now you’re in luck. The official Five Nights movie still hasn’t happened yet, but Syfy has given us the next best thing. Remember that old Hanna-Barbera variety show from the 1960s that starred the animatronic band The Banana Splits? Syfy has turned that property into an R-rated horror movie and released the first trailer out into the world.

The trailer for The Banana Splits was released on Thursday night, and it’s every bit as ridiculous and terrifying as it sounds. Yes, it looks exactly like a Syfy original movie, but the talking animatronic characters are about as creepy as they come. Check out the full trailer in the video above!

The Banana Splits Adventure Hour ran on Saturday mornings on NBC for two seasons from 1968-1970. The hour-long series marked Hanna-Barbera’s first foray into a mixture of animation and live-action. The film will certainly deviate from the show, as it follows a young boy named Harley and his family, as they attend a taping of The Banana Splits TV series for his birthday. Unfortunately for them, things to south rather quickly.

Unlike the children’s program, The Banana Splits movie will be very R-rated. The film isn’t hitting theaters however, instead going straight for a Blu-ray/VOD home release this summer. Later in the year, The Banana Splits will make its TV debut on Syfy. Warner Bros. Entertainment’s Blue Ribbon Content produced the movie in association with Warner Bros. Home entertainment and Syfy.

The Banana Splits stars Dani Kind (Wyonna Earp) as Beth, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong (The Kindness of Strangers) as Harley, Romeo Carere as Austin, Steve Lund (Street Legal, Schitt’s Creek) as Mitch, and Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries, A Series of Unfortunate Events, War for the Planet of the Apes) as Rebecca. Bingo, Fleegle, Snorky and Drooper will also appear. The film is written by Jed Elinoff & Scott Thomas (Raven’s Home, My Super Psycho Sweet 16) and directed by Danishka Esterhazy (Level 16).

What do you think of the new Banana Splits trailer? Are you going to check out the movie this summer? Let us know in the comments!