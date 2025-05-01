Better the devil you know: Sinners is returning to select theaters for a limited engagement run in IMAX 70mm. Director Ryan Coogler (Creed, the Black Panther films) shot Sinners in IMAX 70mm, an exclusive format that only 30 screens worldwide (including 19 in the U.S.) have the capability of playing. Warner Bros., which released the horror hit into over 3,300 theaters on April 18, is bringing back Sinners for just one week: the re-release will run in 70mm IMAX from Thursday, May 15, to Wednesday, May 21. See the list of IMAX Sinners 70mm locations below.
“Audiences have spoken and we listened,” Jeff Goldstein, President of Global Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures, said in a statement. “If ever a film needed to be experienced in this incredible larger-than-life format, it’s Sinners. Ryan has delivered a film that has been embraced by fans who appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating a film for this screen-filling format and we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to see it — or see it again — in 70mm IMAX.”
Tickets are now available on the Sinners movie website and the IMAX website.
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two were recent hot-ticket sellers in 70mm IMAX, which boasts the highest-resolution and IMAX’s exclusive 1:43.1 expanded aspect ratio. In the IMAX Sinners Experience, sequences will visually expand to fill the entire screen at the IMAX 70mm Film and IMAX with Laser locations listed below.
Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan as the Smokestack Twins, Smoke and Stack, who open a juke joint in the Mississippi Delta in the 1930s. On opening night, the twin brothers face off with a great evil: a horde of vampires led by Remmick (Jack O’Connell). Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Delroy Lindo, and Miles Caton also star in the film, which has so far sunk its teeth into $181 million worldwide after spending two weeks at the top of the box office.
SINNERS IMAX 70mm Film locations
United States
Arizona
Tempe, AZ – Harkins Arizona Mills 18 & IMAX (**new showtimes added)
California
Irvine, CA – Regal Irvine Spectrum & IMAX (**new showtimes added)
Los Angeles, CA – Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX (**new showtimes added)
San Francisco, CA – AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX (**new showtimes added)
Florida
Fort Lauderdale, FL – Autonation IMAX Theater(opens in new window) (**new showtimes added)
Indiana
Indianapolis, IN – Indiana State Museum IMAX Theatre (**new showtimes added)
New York
New York, NY – AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX (**new showtimes added)
Texas
Dallas, TX – Cinemark Dallas & IMAX(opens in new window) (**new showtimes added)
Canada
Ontario
Woodbridge, ON – Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan (**new showtimes added)
SINNERS IMAX with Laser Locations featuring 1.43 sequences:
United States
Austin, TX – IMAX, The Bullock Texas State History Museum
Branson, MO – Branson’s IMAX – Entertainment Complex
Chantilly, VA – Airbus IMAX, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center
Chattanooga, TN – IMAX 3D, Tennessee Aquarium
Pooler, GA – Royal Cinemas & IMAX
Reading, MA – Sunbrella IMAX 3D Theater Reading
Seattle, WA – Boeing IMAX, Pacific Science Center
Canada
Regina, SK – Kramer IMAX, Saskatchewan Science Centre
Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Toronto & IMAX
United Kingdom
Manchester, UK – Vue Manchester IMAX & The Printworks
Australia
Melbourne, AU – IMAX, Melbourne Museum
Sydney, AU – Sydney IMAX
Bahamas
Nassau, BS – Fusion Superplex & IMAX
Belgium
Brussels, BE – Kinepolis Brussels & IMAX
France
Montpellier, FR – Gaumont Montpellier Multiplexe & IMAX
Germany
Karlsruhe, DE – Filmpalast am ZKM & IMAX
Sinsheim, DE – IMAX 3D, Sinsheim Auto & Technik Museum
New Zealand
Auckland, NZ – Event Cinemas Queen Street & IMAX
Taiwan
Taipei, TW – Miramar IMAX