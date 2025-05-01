Better the devil you know: Sinners is returning to select theaters for a limited engagement run in IMAX 70mm. Director Ryan Coogler (Creed, the Black Panther films) shot Sinners in IMAX 70mm, an exclusive format that only 30 screens worldwide (including 19 in the U.S.) have the capability of playing. Warner Bros., which released the horror hit into over 3,300 theaters on April 18, is bringing back Sinners for just one week: the re-release will run in 70mm IMAX from Thursday, May 15, to Wednesday, May 21. See the list of IMAX Sinners 70mm locations below.

“Audiences have spoken and we listened,” Jeff Goldstein, President of Global Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures, said in a statement. “If ever a film needed to be experienced in this incredible larger-than-life format, it’s Sinners. Ryan has delivered a film that has been embraced by fans who appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating a film for this screen-filling format and we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to see it — or see it again — in 70mm IMAX.”

Tickets are now available on the Sinners movie website and the IMAX website.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two were recent hot-ticket sellers in 70mm IMAX, which boasts the highest-resolution and IMAX’s exclusive 1:43.1 expanded aspect ratio. In the IMAX Sinners Experience, sequences will visually expand to fill the entire screen at the IMAX 70mm Film and IMAX with Laser locations listed below.

Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan as the Smokestack Twins, Smoke and Stack, who open a juke joint in the Mississippi Delta in the 1930s. On opening night, the twin brothers face off with a great evil: a horde of vampires led by Remmick (Jack O’Connell). Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Delroy Lindo, and Miles Caton also star in the film, which has so far sunk its teeth into $181 million worldwide after spending two weeks at the top of the box office.

SINNERS IMAX 70mm Film locations

United States

Arizona

Tempe, AZ – Harkins Arizona Mills 18 & IMAX (**new showtimes added)

California

Irvine, CA – Regal Irvine Spectrum & IMAX (**new showtimes added)

Los Angeles, CA – Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX (**new showtimes added)

San Francisco, CA – AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX (**new showtimes added)

Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Autonation IMAX Theater(opens in new window) (**new showtimes added)

Indiana

Indianapolis, IN – Indiana State Museum IMAX Theatre (**new showtimes added)

New York

New York, NY – AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX (**new showtimes added)

Texas

Dallas, TX – Cinemark Dallas & IMAX(opens in new window) (**new showtimes added)

Canada

Ontario

Woodbridge, ON – Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan (**new showtimes added)

SINNERS IMAX with Laser Locations featuring 1.43 sequences:

United States

Austin, TX – IMAX, The Bullock Texas State History Museum

Branson, MO – Branson’s IMAX – Entertainment Complex

Chantilly, VA – Airbus IMAX, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

Chattanooga, TN – IMAX 3D, Tennessee Aquarium

Pooler, GA – Royal Cinemas & IMAX

Reading, MA – Sunbrella IMAX 3D Theater Reading

Seattle, WA – Boeing IMAX, Pacific Science Center

Canada

Regina, SK – Kramer IMAX, Saskatchewan Science Centre

Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Toronto & IMAX

United Kingdom

Manchester, UK – Vue Manchester IMAX & The Printworks

Australia

Melbourne, AU – IMAX, Melbourne Museum

Sydney, AU – Sydney IMAX

Bahamas

Nassau, BS – Fusion Superplex & IMAX

Belgium

Brussels, BE – Kinepolis Brussels & IMAX

France

Montpellier, FR – Gaumont Montpellier Multiplexe & IMAX

Germany

Karlsruhe, DE – Filmpalast am ZKM & IMAX

Sinsheim, DE – IMAX 3D, Sinsheim Auto & Technik Museum

New Zealand

Auckland, NZ – Event Cinemas Queen Street & IMAX

Taiwan

Taipei, TW – Miramar IMAX