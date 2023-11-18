Beetlejuice 2 Resumes Filming

The WGA and SAG strikes are officially over, which means many projects are heading back into production as studios continue to shuffle around release dates. Last month, it was reported that Warner Bros. was considering delaying Beetlejuice 2, but now it looks like the film might get to keep its September 2024 release date. According to a report from CBS affiliate, WBZ News, in Boston, the movie is back to filming in Melrose.

"Over the last few days, several blocks of the neighborhood by the intersection of West Emerson and Charles streets have been decked out in Halloween decor. Crews, cables, and production trucks have taken over the neighborhood," WBZ reports. "Filming is expected through at least Friday. This is the same neighborhood where Beetlejuice 2 was filming during the summer until the SAG-AFTRA strike shut down production."

Who Stars in Beetlejuice 2?

Michael Keaton is back as the titular character alongside Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz in addition to franchise newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci. Tim Burton is back to direct the sequel and recently teased the project.

"Honestly, I don't really know, because I am really not that good at talking or speaking or trying to sell something, so to speak. Looking back, it's a very, very strange journey that I can't quite explain," Burton told the Independent when asked about thriving in Hollywood. "That's why it is hard for me to watch the movies afterwards, because I still feel the emotional whatever of it. I don't get a release from that. But I do enjoy all the people I've worked with. On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it. I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies."

Michael Keaton on Returning To Beetlejuice:

"Beetlejuice is the most f*ckin' fun you can have working," Keaton previously shared with Empire. "It's so fun, it's so great. And you know what it is? We're doing it exactly like we did the first movie ... There's a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move."

Keaton added, "[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. I said, 'If it happens, first of all, we've both said we're doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. F*ckin' great. It's the most fun I've had working on a movie in I can't tell you how long."

Beetlejuice 2 is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on September 6, 2024.