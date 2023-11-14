Wednesday Season 2 Gets Major Update as Production Moves to Ireland

After becoming a breakout success for Netflix, pre-production on the next batch of Wednesday episodes is moving right along. Monday, it was reported the second season of the Jenna Ortega vehicle is eyeing a production start next spring. Furthermore, the series will be moving from Romania, the locale it filmed the entirety of its first season, to the rolling hills of Ireland.

Little is known about the story of the second season, one in which Ortega has found a more hands-on role behind the camera on.

"We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I'm somebody who's very hands-on. I want to know what's going on," Ortega admitted earlier this year. "And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn't want to get her wrong. So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, 'Okay, what works and what doesn't?' It was naturally already very collaborative."

She continued, "So in preparation for a second season, we wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we could start the conversations earlier ... And I'm just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on."

In that very chat, Ortega added the show will be removing any sort of love interest for her Wednesday Addams, a pivot away from the tone of the show's first season.

"We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more," Ortega revealed during a conversation with Elle Fanning for Variety. "Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously."

She added, "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of Wednesday