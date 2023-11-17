Alien Series From Noah Hawley to Restart Filming for FX Very Soon

Now that the WGA and SAG strikes are over, many television shows and movies are heading back into production. One such series is a new show set in the world of Alien. The series was created by Noah Hawley, who is best known for creating the television adaptations of Fargo and Legion. According to Deadline, the show is expected to resume production at the start of 2024.

"We're getting back into production as quickly as possible," Hawley shared, adding that they're hoping to get back to filming in January or February. "We're shooting in Bangkok, a half a world away; shooting again in the New Year ... I got some footage. Some of the first hour was shot before we had to shut down. It's stuff to play with and edit," he added. "I'm excited to get back in there."

When and Where Does the Alien Series Take Place?

Hawley previously teased the show would be set on Earth in the future, and he recently appeared on a panel at the Austin Film Festival and spoke about the choice to set the series here (via /SlashFlm).

"Look, a two-hour movie, you can set it up and then it's just about, 'Are they going to survive?' But if you're making a series, 'Are they going to survive?', you can't sustain it. Even if you have 60% of the best action-horror on television, you still have 40% of 'What are we talking about?'" Hawley explained. "I had some conversations early on with Peter Rice, who used to run all of television at Fox and then the first couple of years at Disney, where it was like, 'The thing with Alien is, it's always trapped in a spaceship, trapped in a prison. What if it wasn't that?'"

He added of bringing xenomorphs to Earth, "What is this moment on Earth, technology-wise? And where are we? And the question science-fiction always tends to ask is, does humanity deserve to survive? So that seems like a really interesting question to continue to explore."

Last year, FX CEO John Landgraf confirmed that the series takes place about 70 years from now, before Sigourney Weaver's Ripley.

"It's the first story in the Alien franchise that takes place on Earth. It takes place on our planet, near the end of this century we're currently in – 70-odd years from now," Landgraf said. "I hope they will feel like it's faithful to the franchise they love but also a brave and original reinvention of that franchise."

"Setting it on Earth is really interesting," he continued. "We have to think forward about the future of the planet in terms of the environment, governance, technology and create and design a version of the planet in the future ... Noah wants to do that in a distinctive and original way."

Stay tuned for updates about the Alien TV series.