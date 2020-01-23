New Science Channel Series Set to Investigate the Mysteries of the Bermuda Triangle

The Bermuda Triangle has been a mysterious region of the world for decades, with pop culture regularly embracing the geographic location as an explanation for a number of unsolved mysteries. Rather than let these many mysteries persist, the Science Channel is launching the new series Curse of the Bermuda Triangle that will aim to find the truth behind some of the most infamous cases attached to the area. From plane crashes to boat disappearances to oceanic anomalies, the series will cover all manner of enigmatic events tied to the locale. Curse of the Bermuda Triangle will debut on the Science Channel on Sunday, February 9th at 10 p.m. ET.

“With dozens of years of experience at sea between them, the members of the Triangle Research and Investigation Group, or TRIG team, are led by long time captain and former Coast Guardsman Paul ‘Moe’ Mottice,” the Science Channel released in a statement. “By his side is first mate engineer Mike Still, who has logged thousands of hours in the Triangle, and worked side by side with Captain Moe for years. They are joined by former Navy rescue diver, sheriff’s deputy and military contractor Chuck Meier, who takes the lead in the investigations on ground and underwater, and expert rescue diver and former Army Cavalry Scout Dave Cziko, who together explore the depths of the ocean floor for clues and evidence.”

The series is set to explore a number of mysteries, including:

A missing diver who disappeared in an area believed to be the home of a mysterious sea monster

A trove of UFO activity within the Bermuda Triangle, including the infamous Aguadilla, Puerto Rico sighting

The disappearance of a 23-foot unsinkable luxury yacht, The Witchcraft, and its two passengers in 1967

An unusually high concentration of USO sightings (underwater submerged objects) that point to another intriguing theory about the Lost City of Atlantis

Curse of the Bermuda Triangle will also dive into one of the first mysteries tied to the region, in which a Naval aircraft traveled to the area on a routine training mission and was never heard from again.

