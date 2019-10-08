The Best Horror Movies to Stream This October to Terrorize Teens

In the world of horror, few demographics are terrorized as much as teenagers, as they are old enough to have a semblance of independence yet fail to have the wisdom of adults, often resulting in the brutal demise of the protagonists. Additionally, audiences will either connect with these characters and empathize with their desire to drink and do drugs or the audiences become irritated by the teens and look forward to their sudden and violent deaths. Whichever type of horror movie fan you are, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video have plenty of horror films to choose from featuring terrorized teenagers.

Whether you prefer creature features, demonic possessions, or a straightforward slasher, streaming video services have got you covered in the horror genre, allowing you to root for a teen-aged hero or embrace your disdain for youths and their exploits.

Check out the best horror movies featuring terrorized teens below and check back next week for more horror movie recommendations as we head towards Halloween!

Carrie – Netflix

Arguably the definitive movie about why you shouldn’t bully anyone, Carrie remains just as effective today as it was when it debuted more than 40 years ago.

16-year-old Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) is bullied and ridiculed by many of her classmates, with her temperamental mother not making her life any easier. When a group of students attempt to humiliate Carrie at their prom, they realize they’ve bitten off much more than they can chew, as Carrie reveals that she has telekinetic powers and demonstrates them on everyone who has wronged her.

The powerful performance from Spacek combined with director Brian De Palma’s signature style and Stephen King’s storyline all come together harmoniously to deliver one of the most compelling revenge thrillers of all time.

Horns – Netflix

Based on Joe Hill’s novel of the same name, Horns tells the timeless story of boy meets girl, girl gets murdered, boy gets blamed for girl’s death, boy grows horns overnight, and mysteriously earns supernatural powers.

Far from being a straightforward horror story, Horns offers audiences a variety of genres, from romance to comedy to drama, all wrapped up in a thrilling murder mystery with supernatural elements. The Twilight series might be a more well-known exploration of romance in the horror world, yet with Horns‘ R rating, the love story leans far more heavily into the world of gruesome violence, making for a much more fulfilling experience for fans of the macabre.

The Blackcoat’s Daughter – Netflix

The debut film of Osgood Perkins, son of Psycho star Anthony Perkins, The Blackcoat’s Daughter is a deliberately paced and atmospheric exploration of misguided devotion.

During a boarding school’s February break, two girls are the only ones who aren’t able to reconnect with their families, forcing them to spend time together and embrace an unlikely friendship. When one of the girls begins to demonstrate bizarre symptoms, the other begins to wonder if she’ll be able to last through the break. Meanwhile, a young woman is attempting to get to the school, though she refuses to reveal her intentions.

The chilling mystery might not be full of high-octane horror, but those audiences who are willing to sit through the methodical mystery will be rewarded with chilling cinematography, strong performances, and a surprisingly devastating finale.

Body at Brighton Rock – Hulu

When you’re a teenager, you find yourself taking whatever job will have you, even if you’re underqualified and in over your head. In the case of Wendy (Karina Fontes), a part-time job at a state park does provide good opportunities to socialize, but it also means having to fulfill rigorous tasks which she isn’t prepared for.

On a routine afternoon, Wendy becomes disoriented and gets lost in the woods, only to discover a body. With no rescue in sight, the ranger must battle not only the elements, but her own paranoia, if she hopes to make it out of the woods with her life and her sanity.

Fontes’ performance is charming and relatable, making for a rare teen-centered horror movie where you can sympathize with her situation and actually want her to survive. Additionally, Body at Brighton Rock uses everyday threats that would be a hiker’s worst nightmare to keep all of the terror grounded in reality.

Hellions – Hulu

When it comes to celebrating Halloween night, no one, especially no teen, wants to spend the holiday cooped up indoors babysitting. You’ll end up being forced to answer the door over and over and pretend to enjoy all of the costumes you’re seeing, all while wishing that you were out with your friends.

Hellions takes the terror to a new level, as one babysitter realizes that she’s earning repeat customers, with their playful masks giving off a sinister vibe, only for the babysitter to realize something much darker might be happening, with her own actions seemingly inviting in the torment.

The film takes the very simple concept of creepy kids causing chaos on Halloween night and feeds into the paranoia of the situation. While the film might veer into unexpected directions, it wonderfully captures the magic of Halloween night and will make you never want to see another trick-or-treater.

The Strangers: Prey at Night – Amazon Prime Video

The original The Strangers helped cement the formula for home invasion thrillers in the following decade, with its sequel having to switch things up to offer audiences a fresh experience.

While on a road trip with their parents, two teens find themselves the targets of a mysterious group of sadistic murderers who have been picking off victims at a campground. The deadly game of cat and mouse forces the teen-aged siblings to put their differences behind them if they hope to make it through the night.

The film teaches the devastating lesson that kids can’t always count on their parents to save them, while the disturbing experience delivers audiences a number of satisfying set-pieces.

The Gate – Amazon Prime Video

When the parents are away, the kids will surely play, as evidenced by the events of The Gate. The young siblings in the film know they’re going to throw a party in their empty house, yet they end up with an abundance of unwanted visitors, due in large part to accidentally reciting an ancient incantation that opens up a portal to a world of monsters who begin to invade their abode and wreak havoc.

Throwing a party when parents leave for the weekend was a staple of a number of ’80s comedies, with The Gate offering a much more terrifying exploration of the concept, delivering audiences crowd-pleasing special effects and cheesy one-liners that will have you throwing a party just to watch the film.