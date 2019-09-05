First Black Christmas Remake Trailer Debuts

The first trailer for the latest remake of the 1974 slasher classic Black Christmas has been unveiled, teasing the holiday mayhem the film has in store for audiences. The remake was first announced in June, taking the horror world by surprise, with the announcement feeling all the more unexpected given a 2006 remake previously landed in theaters. The new film comes from director Sophia Takal from a script she co-wrote with April Wolfe. The film was produced by Jason Blum, who delivered audiences last year’s Halloween, which resurrected that franchise from the grave. The new Black Christmas lands in theaters on December 13th.

In the film, “Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. But as Riley Stone (Imogen Poots, Green Room) and her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters—athlete Marty (Lily Donoghue, The CW’s Jane the Virgin), rebel Kris (Aleyse Shannon, The CW’s Charmed), and foodie Jesse (Brittany O’Grady, Fox’s Star)—prepare to deck the halls with a series of seasonal parties, a black-masked stalker begins killing sorority women one by one. As the body count rises, Riley and her squad start to question whether they can trust any man, including Marty’s beta-male boyfriend, Nate (Simon Mead, Same But Different: A True New Zealand Love Story), Riley’s new crush Landon (Caleb Eberhardt, Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle) or even esteemed classics instructor Professor Gelson (Cary Elwes). Whoever the killer is, he’s about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t about to be anybody’s victims.”

The original film came from director Bob Clark, who might be more well-known for the holiday film he delivered audiences a decade later, A Christmas Story. Before the debut of films like Halloween in 1978 or Friday the 13th in 1980, Black Christmas is considered by many to be a pioneer in the slasher genre, as it marked one of the first genre films to offer audiences a glimpse of the killer’s POV as he stalked his victims. Additionally, the film’s final reveal offered a twist on a popular urban legend about a babysitter who is being terrorized by mysterious phone calls, only to make a startling realization about the source of those calls.

When the previous remake landed in theaters in 2006, it was largely dismissed as being another attempt of Hollywood cashing in on a familiar property, as 2003’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre launched a slew of remakes of familiar horror movies, though the film has earned a following in recent years.

