Netflix Releases Black Summer Season 2 Trailer

One of the joys of Netflix series unveiling all episodes of a season all at once is it allows compelling narratives to build a following organically, which is exactly what happened with their horrifying zombie series Black Summer, with Season 2 of the series just earning the above first trailer. Despite the series' title, the upcoming season will present a number of frightening challenges, as the adventure will be unfolding during the winter, causing complications for both the living and the undead. Check out the new trailer for Season 2 of Black Summer above before it debuts exclusively on Netflix on June 17th.

The new season is described, "Winter comes with cold-blooded new challenges during the zombie apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate."

In Season 1 of Black Summer, six weeks after the start of the zombie apocalypse, Rose (Jaime King) is separated from her daughter, Anna, and she embarks on a harrowing journey to find her. Thrust alongside a small group of refugees in North America, she must brave a hostile new world and make brutal decisions during the most deadly summer of a zombie apocalypse.

Star King previously revealed to ComicBook.com that the sophomore outing is sure to deliver fans plenty of unexpected twists and turns.

"What I can tease is that whatever you think is gonna happen, will not happen," King told ComicBook.com in 2019. "It will always keep you on your toes. That which would keep people alive for, and that would keep people their downfall, really comes back to like very real human traits. Like, is the person egotistical? Do they have some kind of ulterior motive, right? What is in each character's base psychology? That's what's so cool about it, is that it really becomes metaphorical to what life is like. Every time I read the script, I just never expected to read what I was going to read."

"The elasticity and flexibility on set was so amazing," King added, "because [co-creator] John [Hyams] and I are so incredibly close, that there would be moments where Rose is supposed to do something and we'd be like, 'Nope, done.' And that would completely change the direction at where she was supposed to go. It's great to have that allowance, to be so clear in our vision as a filmmaker. And together, when we were working on producing it and for me as the actor and having that intimacy to immediately know, in that moment, that what we thought was gonna happen two months before has to hit right then and there. And that's a really fun part about it. So, the audience will be going on the journey with us. It's literally going to go on the same journey that we went through. And for Season 2... you'll see it when you get to Episode 8."

Check out Season 2 of Black Summer on Netflix on June 17th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!