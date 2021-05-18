Black Summer: Netflix Announces Season 2 Release Date With New Teasers

✖

One of Netflix's most buzzworthy horror series, Black Summer, is officially coming back for more. On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled a trio of teasers for the zombie series, which showcase new footage between the events of the first and second seasons. The series was previously renewed for a second season back in 2019. The footage reveals that the new season will be set in a wintry location, adding a whole new angle to the threat of the zombie apocalypse. The teasers, which you can check out below, also reveal the date that Season 2 will be released — June 17th.

In Season 1 of Black Summer, six weeks after the start of the zombie apocalypse, Rose (Jaime King) is separated from her daughter, Anna, and she embarks on a harrowing journey to find her. Thrust alongside a small group of refugees in North America, she must brave a hostile new world and make brutal decisions during the most deadly summer of a zombie apocalypse.

Jon Hyams - who served as a co-executive producer on Z Nation - will serve as the showrunner on Season 2 of Black Summer. He previously co-created and co-show-ran the first season with Karl Schaefer. King is set to also serve as a producer on Season 2.

"What I can tease is that whatever you think is gonna happen, will not happen," King told ComicBook.com in 2019 year. "It will always keep you on your toes. That which would keep people alive for, and that would keep people their downfall, really comes back to like very real human traits. Like, is the person egotistical? Do they have some kind of ulterior motive, right? What is in each character's base psychology? That's what's so cool about it, is that it really becomes metaphorical to what life is like. Every time I read the script, I just never expected to read what I was going to read."

"The elasticity and flexibility on set was so amazing," King added, "because [co-creator] John [Hyams] and I are so incredibly close, that there would be moments where Rose is supposed to do something and we'd be like, 'Nope, done.' And that would completely change the direction at where she was supposed to go. It's great to have that allowance, to be so clear in our vision as a filmmaker. And together, when we were working on producing it and for me as the actor and having that intimacy to immediately know, in that moment, that what we thought was gonna happen two months before has to hit right then and there. And that's a really fun part about it. So, the audience will be going on the journey with us. It's literally going to go on the same journey that we went through. And for Season Two... you'll see it when you get to episode eight."

Are you excited to see Season 2 of Black Summer debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!