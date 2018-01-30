‘The First Purge’ Gets Official Poster and Release Date

Blumhouse is taking fans back to the beginning, revealing how The Purge first began.

On Tuesday, Universal and Blumhouse officially announced that the title of the next Purge film would be The First Purge, and it would act as a prequel to the other three films. Along with the title of the movie, the studios announced that it would be hitting theaters on July 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first poster for the film, which you can see below, takes aim at a specific red baseball cap that most Americans will instantly recognize. Instead of saying “Make America Great Again,” the simple cap in this poster reads, “The First Purge,” alluding to the political story that drives the entire franchise.

Directed by Gerard McMurray, on a script from franchise creator James DeMonaco, The First Purge stars Y’Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauran Velez, and Marisa Tomei.

You can check out the official logline and synopsis for The First Purge below:

Behind every tradition lies a revolution. Next Independence Day, witness the rise of our country’s 12 hours of annual lawlessness. Welcome to the movement that began as a simple experiment: The First Purge.



To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.