Borat 2 and The Hunger Games Stars Cast in New A24 Horror Film

A24 is looking to cast a murderer's row of young talent including Borat 2's Maria Bakalova and Hunger Games franchise star Amandla Stenberg for their new movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. According to a report at Deadline, Halina Reijn will direct the film, which will also star Pete Davidson of The Suicide Squad and Industry's Myha’la Herrold. It sounds like a pretty exciting project, but at this stage it is still a very well-sourced rumor, as A24 declined to confirm any of the casting details. The movie is a thriller and, while the story itself is a closely guarded secret, the report describes it as a "secret slasher film." A24, the studio behind Hereditary and Midsommar, seems to be gaining on Blumhouse as one of the homes for high-concept, filmmaker-driven horror content.

2AM’s David Hinojosa will produce the film, which is set to go into production later this year. The young cast are all pretty busy, with Stenberg set to appear in Universal's upcoming adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen and Bakalova headed for a supporting role in The Bubble from comedy superstar Judd Apatow. Industry is coming back for a second season, guaranteeing that Herrold will be working for the duration of that production, while Davidson still has Saturday Night Live.

Reijn’s directorial debut Instinct was selected as the Dutch entry for Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards. She is repped by ICM Partners.

A24, founded in late 2012, made a splash in 2013 with Spring Breakers before acquiring rights to movies like Ex Machina and The Witch. On the strength of movies like Uncut Gems, Moonlight, and Room, the studio has earned 25 Academy Award nominations and a number of wins in less than a decade. There are also successful TV projects, including comedy specials from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse standout John Mulaney and series like Euphoria and At Home With Amy Sedaris.