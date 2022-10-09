Bring It On: Cheer or Die Gets Teaser Trailer and Premiere Date

One of the more exciting and entirely unexpected horror movies on the horizon is Bring It On: Cheer or Die, a horror-themed spinoff from the popular Bring It On franchise of teen-oriented films. Given that the entire franchise has embraced the comedic side of competitive cheerleading, to see the series pivoting into a more macabre realm has fans excited and at least curious, with a new teaser for the film hinting at what sort of adventure awaits audiences. You can check out a teaser for Bring It On: Cheer or Die below before it premieres on SYFY on October 8th.

Bring It On: Cheer or Die follows team co-captains Abby (Kerri Medders) and McKayla (Tiera Skovbye) and their Diablos teammates who are forbidden from doing any risky cheer stunts by their overly cautious school principal (Missi Pyle) and fear that they will be laughed out of the upcoming regional cheer competition. The squad comes up with a plan to choreograph a winning routine in secret, at a nearby abandoned school. Once at the school to rehearse, the cheerleaders begin to disappear one by one. By the time they realize they're locked inside with a killer, it may be too late for any of them to survive. They must use their skills to fight off a killer who gives them only one choice: Cheer or die!

Sam Robert Muik, Cassandra Potenza, Alec Carlos, Marlowe Zimmerman, and Tiera Skovbye also star in the film. Karen Lam (SYFY's Ghost Wars & Van Helsing) directed the film, which was written by Rebekah McKendry (Glorious) and Dana Schwartz (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) from a story by Alyson Fouse (Bring It On: Fight to the Finish), executive produced by Beacon Pictures partners Armyan Bernstein and Charlie Lyons, produced by Griff Furst (You Might be the Killer), and co-produced by Tony Gonzalez (Bring It On franchise) and C. Eve Stewart (Tales from the Hood 3). Tony Gonzalez also choreographed the stunts in the film.

"We are excited to team up with SYFY to continue this ever-popular franchise with an all-new installment from renowned filmmaker Karen Lam, the very first female director of the movie series," Glenn Ross, general manager and executive vice president, Universal 1440 Entertainment, previously shared about the project. "Featuring a fresh take on the franchise's historically comedic films, this next chapter showcases a multi-talented diverse cast and will entertain long-time Bring It On movie fans as well as open the doors to the legion of fans who enjoy thrillers."

Bring It On: Cheer or Die premieres on SYFY on October 8th.

