Gabrielle Union Is Waiting for Bring It On Sequel

It’s been more than 20 years since Bring It On opened in theaters and while the film spawned five direct-to-video sequels, there has yet to be a follow up featuring the original film’s stars, Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford, and Gabrielle Union. But with sequels and follow ups decades after the original films and shows having a moment and there are fans who would love to see the cheerleading comedy get the same treatment. And they aren’t alone. Union told ComicBook.com that she definitely has interest in revisiting it.

Speaking with ComicBook.com‘s Chris Killian in support of her new film Cheaper by the Dozen, Union said that the cast of the film all have interest in revisiting Bring It On, particularly after doing a lot of panels for the film’s 20th anniversary back in 2020.

“We all have an interest in revisiting it,” Union said. “During the pandemic, around the 20th anniversary of Bring it On, we all were, you know, together all the time doing these panels and talking about the movie and the making of the movie and all of our wild hijinks, but yea, then we got really serious about ‘we should update this’, you know, like bring it up to where are they now.”

Union did joke, however, that Dunst might be a little busy with other pursuits given her Academy Award nomination for her role in The Power of the Dog. Still, Union didn’t entirely rule it out.

“But now that Kirsten is up for an Oscar, I don’t know,” Union said. “That twofer with her and the husband they may want to keep that train on the tracks, so I don’t know if she wants to change gears that dramatically and come back to be Torrance again, but maybe. I don’t know. Maybe she wants some dance moves after being out where they filmed [The Power of the Dog] but maybe she’ll want some more dance and hip-hop in her life.”

Released in 2000, Bring It On centered around a high school cheerleading squad, the Toros, preparing for a national cheerleading competition when a new member of the squad (Dushku) reveals to team captain Torrance (Dunst) that the team’s routines were stolen from another squad, the East Compton Clovers. When the Clovers captain, Isis (Union) confronts them, the Clovers vow to beat the Toros in competition. The film, which was the directorial debut of Ant-Man director Peyton Reed, was a surprise box office hit and has since gone on to become a cult classic. As was noted previously, the film spawned five direct-to-video sequels and a seventh overall installment in the franchise, Bring It On: Cheer or Die, is set to premiere on SYFY later this year.

