Stacey Abrams Weighs In On Buffy The Vampire Slayer Debate

Buffy The Vampire Slayer fans have never stopped debating one big topic from the show: Buffy's choice in men. Over the course of Buffy's seven-season run, there were two big romances in the slayer's life: Angel (David Boreanaz) and Spike (James Marsters). Buffy fans tend to fall in the camp of "Team Angel" or "Team Spike" depending on how they view the series and the evolution of its titular character. Many have weighed in on the Buffy/Angel/Spike triangle, but one voice in the debate is standing out above the rest: political activist and lawyer Stacey Abrams is sharing her thoughts on who Buffy the Vampire Slayer should've ended up with!

To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 9, 2020

Fans were on Twitter discussing Buffy The Vampire Slayer when one pointed out that Abrams was a massive Buffy fan. Another fan claimed to know that Stacey Abrams was, in fact, a Spike shipper; however, Abrams saw the post and decided to chime in by expressing her own truth: she's neither an Angel shipper, nor is she a Spike shipper. In her own words:

"To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power."

That's a pretty profound view of Buffy lore - but an insightful one. Abrams is basically arguing that Buffy's experience with the sometimes sweet/sometimes evil Angel came at a time in her life when she was young, emotionally inexperienced, and still coming into her identity and power. By Season 6, after her resurrection, Buffy was a much different woman. Though it's still a triggering topic of debate, Spike's physical and emotional aggression was matched by a much stronger and more confident (including sexually) Buffy, in a way that we never saw in her relationship with Angel. Stacey Abrams may hit the nail on the head: Both of Buffy's bad boys beaus were "Mr. Right Now," if not "Mr. Right."

Stacey Abrams has thrilled fans with her passion for geek culture. She's admitted to watching Doctor Who for major moments of political inspiration; and her professed love of Supernatural earned her an offer of reward from Supernatural/The Boys creator Eric Kripke. So if this politics things doesn't work out... there's still Hollywood for Stacey Abrams.