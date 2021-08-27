Funko Finally Says Candyman's Name

The new Candyman movie hit theaters today, and the first Funko Pops based on the series have arrived to celebrate. The film been described as a "spiritual sequel" to the original 1992 release, and the reviews suggest that director Nia DaCosta and writer Jordan Peele delivered a real gem for horror fans.

The Candyman Funko Pop lineup includes Candyman, Candyman with Bees, and Sherman Fields. If you're lucky, an extra bloody Chase version of the standard Candyman Pop will show up on your doorstep when the wave arrives in October - just in time for Halloween. Pre-orders for all three Candyman Funko Pops are live here at Entertainment Earth now. While you're at it, make sure to check out the rest of the Funko Pops that are on tap for Halloween.

The official description for Candyman reads:

"For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror.

In the present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Aquaman) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, WandaVision), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny."

Candyman is in theaters now.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.