Jordan Peele Reportedly in Talks for ‘Candyman’ Remake

With Jason Vorhees, Freddy Krueger, and Michael Myers all making returns to the big screen, it was only a matter of time before the Candyman found his way back in front of audiences. It should come as no surprise that a remake of Bernard Rose’s Candyman is reportedly being discussed, but the name attached to the project is certainly going to get horror fans excited.

According to a new report from Bloody-Disgusting, Get Out writer/director Jordan Peele is being eyed to produce a new Candyman film. After receiving a horde of buzz, as well as an Oscar victory, for his efforts in Get Out, Peele has quickly become one of the most talked about creatives in all of Hollywood, not just in horror circles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report states that the film rights to Candyman are once again available, after Tri-Star put out the franchise’s first two installments, and Artisan made a third film in 1999. However, regardless of who holds the rights now, Peele and his production company, Monkeypaw Productions, are currently in talks to produce a remake. It’s unclear if Peele has any interest in directing the project.

It’s been nearly 20 years since a Candyman movie was released and, given that 1999’s Day of the Dead went straight to video, it’s been even longer since the franchise was in theaters.

The original Candyman, which was released in 1992 and starred Tony Todd as the titular character, is set to get a limited edition Blu-ray release this October.

When grad student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) begins working on a thesis looking at urban legends, she encounters the tale of the Candyman — the vengeful spirit of a hook-handed slave, who, it is said, can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. As her research leads her into the bowels of Chicago’s deprived housing projects and deeper into the Candyman’s world, Helen learns that some legends are best left alone.

Do you think Jordan Peele is the right filmmaker to tackle a Candyman remake? Let us know in the comments!