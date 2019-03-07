‘Candyman’ Star Tony Todd Was “Absolutely” Hurt By Not Being Asked to Get Involved in the Reboot

In the 20 years since the last film in the Candyman series was released, star Tony Todd has regularly professed his interest in playing the character again in any capacity. With a new reboot of the property on the way, Todd expressed his disappointment that the production has been taking steps forward without anyone contacting him about having some form of involvement.

Over on Twitter, the actor expressed, “ok for the record was I hurt by not receiving a **** phonecall? absolutely. am I sincere about giving new #candyman my blessing. truth. the character is immortal. btw just received an offer to voice a worldwide documentary. so sometimes the spirits align.”

While it’s still possible that the production could reach out to him, given that casting decisions are only just now becoming public, it would appear as though Todd hoped to be a higher priority to contact, even if he wasn’t going to be involved in the new film.

Official casting hasn’t been confirmed, though recent reports noted that Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was in talks to join the film, with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that If Beale Street Could Talk star Teyonah Parris was in talks to star alongside him. Abdul-Mateen would be playing an artist who investigates the urban legend of Candyman, with Parris potentially playing his girlfriend.

Following these reports, Todd took to Twitter to share his blessing for the production.

The actor shared on Twitter, “Cheers to [Candyman,] a woderful [sic] character Ive [sic] lived w for 25 years. He’s brought grace and glory & a beautiful boatload of friends & famly [sic].”

He added that he was “honored that the spirit of [Daniel Robatiell and the Cabrini Green neighborhood] Rises again. Truth to power! Blessings 2 the cast & crew.”

Earlier this year, Todd professed that, while he would be disappointed if he wasn’t contacted, he wouldn’t take it personally.

“I know he’s a fan,” Todd shared with Entertainment Weekly when discussing Jordan Peele, who is co-writing the new film. “We’re waiting just like the rest of the world. I’m hoping I will appear in the film in some form of fashion. Wouldn’t that make sense? But it’s Hollywood, so I won’t take it personally if for some reason it doesn’t work out.”

The new Candyman is slated to hit theaters on June 12, 2020.

What do you think of Todd’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

