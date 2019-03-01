Original Candyman Actor Tony Todd Gives Reboot and New Actor His Blessings

When a new iteration of Candyman was announced, original actor Tony Todd expressed his interest in returning to the series in any capacity. In the months since the project was announced, and with the announcement that Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would be starring in the film, Todd has come to accept that this new iteration will appeal to a younger generation, ultimately giving the project his blessings.

The actor shared on Twitter, “Cheers to [Candyman,] a woderful [sic] character Ive [sic] lived w for 25 years. He’s brought grace and glory & a beautiful boatload of friends & famly [sic].”

He added that he was “honored that the spirit of [Daniel Robatiell and the Cabrini Green neighborhood] Rises again. Truth to power! Blessings 2 the cast & crew.”

The original 1992 film was adapted from a story by Clive Barker. When grad student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) begins working on a thesis looking at urban legends, she encounters the tale of the Candyman — the vengeful spirit of a hook-handed slave, who, it is said, can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. As her research leads her into the bowels of Chicago’s deprived housing projects and deeper into the Candyman‘s world, Helen learns that some legends are best left alone.

Todd debuted in the original and reprised his role in the two sequels. While he might not be playing the titular character, it’s possible Todd could be involved in the film in some capacity, though he previously revealed that he would understand why the filmmakers might choose to move on from elements of the original series.

“I know he’s a fan,” Todd shared with Entertainment Weekly when discussing Jordan Peele, who is co-writing the new film. “We’re waiting just like the rest of the world. I’m hoping I will appear in the film in some form of fashion. Wouldn’t that make sense? But it’s Hollywood, so I won’t take it personally if for some reason it doesn’t work out.”

He also noted that, while he might be disappointed to not be involved, any attention brought to the character is a positive result.

“If this new one is successful, it will shed light back on the original. I think the subject matter is more important than any individuals,” Todd confessed. “And I mean that.”

Stay tuned for details on the new Candyman, which is slated to hit theaters on June 12, 2020.

