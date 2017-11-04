‘Castle Rock’ Showrunners Reveals Stephen King’s Involvement

Stephen King fans have had much to celebrate this year, getting to see many of his most-beloved stories brought to life for movies and TV. Next year, fans will get to see the new series Castle Rock on Hulu, which combines multiple elements of the author’s most memorable stories. The series’ co-showrunner, Dustin Thomason, shared with Flickering Myth the involvement King has had in bringing the project to life.

“He’s been a really amazing collaborator,” Thomason shared. “First when we came to the show, we came to J.J. [Abrams] and then to Stephen [King], altogether, to say, ‘We want to play in your universe.’ We were incredibly surprised, and now knowing a little more about who Stephen King is perhaps less surprised, that he was so willing to let us expand upon what he had done. To use these characters.”

Rather than being a specific adaptation of any one of his stories, Castle Rock explores events that unfold in the town that is referenced in many of the author’s most famous stories. The series is expected to include both characters we’ve seen in other stories, as well as introducing all new residents of the town.

“Every time we’ve asked him, ‘Can we do this thing to one of your iconic characters?’ he always says, ‘Yes,’ and I think it’s because he wants these characters to find new life as well, Thomason pointed out. “It’s been really great to be able to talk to him about these characters that we all know and love and feel like he really has our back in terms of how we use them in hopefully original ways.”

This falls in line with comments King himself made earlier this year about his encouragement of new mediums interpreting his stories.

“My idea is, ‘If you’re going to make changes, hopefully they’ll work,’” he told Vulture. “There are changes in It that work very well, and with Mr. Mercedes, which is on TV now, there are some terrific changes from the book. Sometimes you make those changes and they don’t work really well, and I’m always sorry when that happens.”

Castle Rock is slated to premiere next year on Hulu.

[H/T Flickering Myth]