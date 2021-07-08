Stephen King's Chapelwaite Series Gets Full-Length Trailer From EPIX

✖

A TV series adaptation of Stephen King's novella Jerusalem's Lot was officially announced back in 2019, and despite the delays the production endured due to the coronavirus pandemic, EPIX is finally set to unveil Chapelwaite later this summer, as an all-new trailer for the series has been released. While fans might be more familiar with the novel Salem's Lot, thanks in large part to adaptations of that story, this tale of terror takes place much earlier in the town's history and offers audiences an entirely new glimpse into its sordid history. Check out the trailer for Chapelwaite above before it debuts on EPIX on August 22nd.

Chapelwaite is set in the 1850s and follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

“This series is an intense, absolutely terrifying reimagining of classic gothic horror,” EPIX president Michael Wright shared in a statement when the series was announced. “We can’t wait to work with the exceptional team of Donald De Line and Jason and Peter Filardi, along with our phenomenal lead actor, Adrien Brody…and of course, when it comes to horror, it doesn’t get any better or more masterful than Stephen King.”

(Photo: EPIX)

The series also stars Emily Hampshire, who previously revealed her excitement at the upcoming series.

"It's based on the short story by Stephen King that was the prequel to Salem's Lot. I'm just so excited about it, because I love wearing corsets. It is set in 1850, and to go from Stevie's [on Schitt's Creek's] plaids to this out of her time, educated woman in 1850 wearing corsets, is the most exciting thing ever," Hampshire shared with ComicBook.com. "And it's with Adrien Brody. And the producer Donald De Line, he's the loveliest in the world. And it actually reminds me of Jeffrey Katzenberg, who's behind Quibi. It's really rare, but there's certain people who are these massive producers who are the most lovely, real, genuine people. Jeffrey Katzenberg's like that. I got an email from him the other day saying, 'Congratulations on the launch of this thing.' And I'm like, 'It's your thing!' I like being part of a film scene where the person at the top is a really good person. I guess that's come from Dan [Levy] working on Schitt's [Creek] and stuff. It's made me just want to work with people like that, so it's hard to go back."

Chapelwaite premieres on EPIX on August 22nd.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!