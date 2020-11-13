Stephen King's Chapelwaite Star Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Jerusalem's Lot TV Series

The coronavirus pandemic saw a number of movie and TV productions face serious delays, but as restrictions have lifted in recent months, highly anticipated projects have been moving forward, including the upcoming Chapelwaite series, which is adapted from Stephen King's Jerusalem's Lot. While an official look at the series might be a long ways off, star Emily Hampshire took to Instagram to show fans a look at her era-appropriate ensemble she sports in the series, joking that she wasn't able to attend the Emmy Awards due to how long it takes to deal with the ornate outfit. The new series is set to be coming to Epix.

"So a lot of people have been asking why I wasn’t at the Emmys with my Schitt's Creek family," Hampshire captioned the photo. "The real reason is: because it took me soooooo long to get out of this corset and jaunty hat that I missed my time travel flight there🥺 The good news is I’m not in 2020 & my new show is based on a Stephen King story so... there was still a little Stevie with me here..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emily hampshire (@emilyhampshire)

Despite these facetious complaints about the ensemble, the actress shared earlier this year just how excited she was for the series as a whole, including the period clothing.

"It's based on the short story by Stephen King that was the prequel to Salem's Lot. I'm just so excited about it, because I love wearing corsets. It is set in 1850, and to go from Stevie's [on Schitt's Creek's] plaids to this out of her time, educated woman in 1850 wearing corsets, is the most exciting thing ever," Hampshire shared with ComicBook.com. "I love it. Except it's been postponed, of course. I was on my way to shoot that when the world started ending, when the apocalypse happened. I can't wait for that to start."

Chapelwaite is set in the 1850s and follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

One of King's most memorable stories, Salem's Lot, unfolded in the town of Jerusalem's Lot, with the events of the story this new series is based on taking place in the familiar town more than a century before that adventure.

