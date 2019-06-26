Chucky Takes on Annabelle in New Child’s Play Poster

Whether it be Deep Impact and Armageddon or Dante’s Peak and Volcano, Hollywood has a weird way of releasing films with similar subject matter in close succession to one another, a coincidence which confounds moviegoers. The trend has continued in 2019, as there are three films that all land in theaters within a week of one another which depict toys that come to life. While Toy Story 4 will surely stand out from the competition thanks to the notoriety of the franchise, both Child’s Play and Annabelle Comes Home feature darker subject matter. In honor of the occasion, Child’s Play delivered a poster depicting what would happen if the killer Chucky crossed paths with Annabelle.

Child’s Play follows a mother (Aubrey Plaza) who gives her son (Mike and Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film was directed by Lars Klevberg.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original Child’s Play depicted the murderer Charles Lee Ray suffering fatal injuries from police, who then used a voodoo ritual to insert his soul into that of a Good Guy doll, allowing him to continue causing chaos. The new film will tap into our society’s current reliance on technology in our daily lives.

While there might be some narrative changes, the reboot has embraced the absurd aspect of the premise, with the Child’s Play marketing playing into those comedic sensibilities. If push came to shove between the terrifying dolls, however, producer Seth Grahame-Smith thinks Chucky would come out on top.

“Chucky, 10 times out of 10, with all due respect to Annabelle,” Grahame-Smith shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I love [Annabelle Comes Home writer/director] Gary Dauberman, but Chucky would kick Annabelle’s ass.”

Dauberman, on the other hand, had his own thoughts on the matter.

“You know, I’m really excited to see that movie,” Dauberman admitted about the new Child’s Play. “But it feels like Chucky would have to work hard. Annabelle’s very good at just sitting and having other people do her bidding. The demon would, for sure, win. But it would be a f—ing great fight, I’ll say that.”

In Annabelle Comes Home, determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

Both Child’s Play and Annabelle Comes Home are in theaters now.

Who do you think would win in a fight between the dolls? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!