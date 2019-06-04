New Child’s Play Clip Shows Off Mark Hamill’s Terrifying Chucky

Chucky is ready to return for another big-screen outing, and Child’s Play is prepared to scare everyone along the way. Later this year, the franchise will put up Child’s Play once more with a modern twist, and a brand-new clip shows off Mark Hamill‘s creepy performance of the one and only Chucky.

As you can see above, the clip begins easily enough with a young boy named Andy under attack. The kid is seen in his home’s living room, and Chucky appears to have infiltrated his space.

“Over here, Andy,” the doll can be heard calling, and Hamill’s voice is hard to miss.

As the clip continues, Andy grabs a bat and tries to suss out where the doll is coming from. This retelling gives Chucky some high-tech upgrades, so the doll has no issues tapping into the cloud or other electronics around the house. This is why Andy is so terrified of the possessed doll, and the clip ends with a rather ominous cliffhanger.

After all, the boy is seen standing alone while the TV flickers to life. Footage of his mother (Aubrey Plaza) is shown before the feed cuts from underneath the couch before Andy, and Chucky’s psychotic laugh can be heard ringing as the clip comes to a close.

To date, fans have learned some important details about Child’s Play and its reboot status. While it will follow the basic idea set down in the original movie, this iteration will focus less on supernatural scares and ground Chucky’s serial killer ways to reality.

“We sort of lean into more of the AI/Kaslan story and hint at a Chucky that is driven by something different than he is in the original series, when he’s Charles Lee Ray and he’s just a truly psychopathic killer in the body of a doll,” producer Seth Grahame-Smith shared with CinemaBlend.

“[Also, there is] the mother/son story, the emotional component of the movie, which I feel like the movie really delivers. And then above all that, just the intensity, the gore, the fact that the movie is rated R, that it really does go there when it goes there. I think the movie looks big, is much bigger than a lot of movies that are our size – very affordable movie, we are. But we had big ambitions. Those are, I’d say, the primary things we’re going for.”

