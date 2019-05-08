New Child’s Play Promo Offers Best Tease Yet of Mark Hamill’s Chucky Laugh

The Child’s Play franchise debuted in 1988 and has the impressive distinction of not only keeping one narrative over the course of seven films, but also retained core members of the cast and crew to bring the series to life, with Brad Dourif’s tenure voicing the killer Chucky rivaling the reign of Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger. An upcoming reboot of the property is landing in theaters next month, which serves as a reimagining of the concept, requiring a new performer to take over vocal duties. Check out an all-new promo for the upcoming film below, giving us a taste of the Mark Hamill’s take on the killer’s signature chuckle.

Sleep tight. 🔪 From the producers of IT comes a modern reimagining of the horror classic. Child’s Play hits theaters June 21. #ChildsPlayMovie pic.twitter.com/gP0HYpXM2F — Child’s Play Movie (@ChildsPlayMovie) May 8, 2019

The original narrative depicted the murderer Charles Lee Ray suffering fatal injuries from police, who then used a voodoo ritual to insert his soul into that of a Good Guy doll, allowing him to continue causing chaos. The new film will tap into our society’s current reliance on technology in our daily lives.

Producer Seth Grahame-Smith previously revealed what audiences could expect from this new approach.

“We sort of lean into more of the AI/Kaslan story and hint at a Chucky that is driven by something different than he is in the original series, when he’s Charles Lee Ray and he’s just a truly psychopathic killer in the body of a doll,” Grahame-Smith shared with CinemaBlend. “[Also, there is] the mother/son story, the emotional component of the movie, which I feel like the movie really delivers. And then above all that, just the intensity, the gore, the fact that the movie is rated R, that it really does go there when it goes there. I think the movie looks big, is much bigger than a lot of movies that are our size – very affordable movie, we are. But we had big ambitions. Those are, I’d say, the primary things we’re going for.”

Fans of Dourif are in luck, as he, along with original writer Don Mancini and producer David Kirschner, is developing a TV series continuation of the original narrative, expected to land sometime in 2020.

The new Child’s Play lands in theaters on June 21st.

