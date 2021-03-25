SYFY Airing Child's Play Marathon on April Fool's Day

✖

Few film franchises effectively blend horror with humor as well as the Child's Play series, with SYFY set to honor the terrifying Chucky on April Fool's Day, as they'll be broadcasting the entire seven-film run of adventures from writer Don Mancini. While the upcoming marathon might be a good opportunity for fans to look back on the franchise, it would also be a good opportunity for newcomers to see what they've been missing all these years, especially with an all-new Child's Play TV series coming to the network later this year. Tune in to the Child's Play marathon on SYFY when it kicks off at 7 a.m. ET on April 1st.

"As a tasty aperitif in anticipation of Chucky’s upcoming savory eight-course SYFY/USA TV series, we’re super-excited to announce that fans will be able to experience Chucky’s entire seven-film (and counting!), 33-year (and counting!) legacy in a single marathon event of pure terror on April 1st on SYFY! Nothing foolish about that!" Mancini shared with SYFY.

The full schedule is as follows:

7 a.m. ET — Child's Play (1988)

8:58 a.m. ET — Child's Play 2 (1990)

10:57 a.m. ET — Child's Play 3 (1991)

1 p.m. EST — Bride of Chucky (1998)

3:02 p.m. ET — Seed of Chucky (2004)

5 p.m. ET — Curse of Chucky (2013)

7 p.m. ET — Cult of Chucky (2017)

9 p.m. ET — Child's Play (1988)

11 p.m. ET — Child's Play 2 (1990)

12:59 a.m. ET — Child's Play 3 (1991)

3:01 a.m. ET — Bride of Chucky (1998)

The upcoming new series is described, "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

One film that fans won't be seeing in the marathon, however, is the 2019 Child's Play. The original series focused on the murderous Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) performing a voodoo ritual to inject his spirit into the body of the pint-sized "Chucky" doll, but the 2019 reboot instead explored the dangers of A.I. in a children's toy, with that film being a relative critical and financial disappointment.

Stay tuned for details on the Child's Play series and check out the marathon on April 1st.

