Chucky Will Drop Plenty of F-Bombs in Child's Play TV Series

The iconic serial killer doll known simply as Chucky was recently rebooted for the big screen, along with a brand new voice and style. Fortunately, the classic Chucky that we all know and love is getting a reboot of his own very soon, this time with no major changes to the character. Franchise creator Don Mancini is bringing Chucky to the small screen with a Child's Play series, coming to Syfy next year. Not only will Chucky have his original look and creative team back for this new go-round, but he'll also have his full arsenal of naughty language.

Despite being on TV, Chucky will have full use of the F-bomb in the new Child's Play series. If you've watched any show on Syfy recently, you've probably noticed its leniency on language, as TV has been able to expand its arsenal of curse words over the years. According to Mancini, speaking at Comic-Con over the weekend, Syfy is going to allow Chucky the opportunity to curse quite a bit.

"When Nick [Antosca] and I set up Chucky at Syfy, one of the first things we had to make sure of [was] that Chucky could drop his F-bombs, because it's such an intrinsic part of his character, it would just seem wrong if he couldn't," Mancini explained. "Fortunately, before we signed on the dotted line, they confirmed, yes, he can. I think he can drop, like, eight F-bombs per episode, or something like that — eight to ten, something like that — and I think there's variations depending on what time it airs."

Brad Dourif will be returning to voice Chucky once again, reprising his role from the classic slasher films. Mark Hamill took over as the killer doll's voice for the 2019 film reboot.

Here's the official synopsis for the Child's Play TV series, which is set to arrive on Syfy in 2021:

"After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

