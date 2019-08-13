Child’s Play Reboot Gets Home Video Release Details

This year has become one of the biggest when it comes to movies offering audiences stories featuring inanimate dolls coming to life, thanks to Toy Story 4, Annabelle Comes Home, and Child’s Play. Serving as a reimagining of the original 1988 film, Child’s Play offered an all-new approach to the idea of a killer doll coming to life, with the film going on to take in nearly $30 million on a reported budget of $10 million. The film is heading to home video with a number of special features that will dive deep into the process of bringing the film to life. Learn more about the Blu-ray and DVD release before Child’s Play hits shelves on September 24th.

Per press release, “Get ready for childhood dreams of talking toys to go completely sideways when Chucky, the sinister killer doll, comes home in Child’s Play – a re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic sure to elicit screams from a whole new generation of fans this fall. Realizing that her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) is lonely, Karen (Aubrey Plaza) buys him a seemingly innocent, AI-enhanced Buddi doll that he names Chucky. But Chucky’s safety restrictions have been disabled, and soon, a gruesome series of events unfolds. Unable to convince his mom that the doll is responsible for the carnage, Andy becomes the target of the bloodthirsty Chucky!”

“Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg, producers of IT, team up with Orion Pictures to bring another classic horror franchise to a new era of fans. Written by Tyler Burton Smith and based on characters created by Don Mancini, Child’s Play stars Aubrey Plaza as ‘Karen,’ Gabriel Bateman as ‘Andy,’ Bryan Tyree Henry as ‘Detective Mike Norris,’ and features Mark Hamill as the voice of ‘Chucky.’”

The special features are as follows:

The Making of Child’s Play

Bringing Child’s Play‘s Chucky to Life

Soundtrack Trailer

Toy Massacre

A.I. Mayhem

Gallery

While this film shares the name and core concept of the original movie, it makes some major deviations from the source material, with those differences ultimately being what excited Hamill.

“They sent me the script, and I thought the crucial element that was different from the original – which I liked, and I’m a huge fan of Brad [Dourif]’s interpretation – is in this one, Chucky has a different origin,” Hamill shared during a press event earlier this year. “So, it’s not the soul of a serial killer, [it’s] that someone deliberately goes in and alters his operating system and takes off the safety measures. So, he was really like an innocent child, really just learning from what goes on around him. That was crucial… Also, the age of the boy; he was like five or six [in the original]. Gabriel [Bateman] plays a character who’s a young teenager, and that was a fundamental difference from the original.”

You can grab a copy of the film when it hits Blu-ray and DVD on September 24th.

