‘Child’s Play’: First Story Details Revealed

Heading into production next month is a remake of Child’s Play, despite the series’ original writer, Don Mancini, still writing new adventures for Chucky, the killer doll. New details about the film have emerged with a casting notice, offering audiences details about how this new film will differ from the original and also what it will keep intact.

Sources shared with ComicBook.com that one character, named “Chen,” is a “Chinese factory worker who commits suicide shortly after re-programming a Buddy doll to have no limitations.” As far as the iconic killer doll is concerned, Chucky is described as “a defective ‘Buddy doll’ whose programming code was hacked so that he has no limitations to learning and also violence.”

In the original film, Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) is critically injured and, before dying, projects his spirit into the body of a Good Guy doll, allowing the pint-sized terror to come to life to fulfill Chucky’s murderous proclivities. The biggest change with this upcoming remake is that the threat will now be based on technology, which has been the prominent rumor circling about what fans could expect. These casting details seemingly confirm the major departure from the source material.

News of the reboot came as a shock to many, with the seventh film in the series, Cult of Chucky, debuting last year, proving that the franchise was alive and well. Mancini, along with producer David Kirschner and Dourif, have previously teased that their franchise still has more adventures, including a potential TV series. Mancini also previously confirmed that he had no interest in being involved with the remake, which could mean MGM was required to make substantial changes to the narrative as to differentiate itself from the ongoing series.

Descriptions of the main characters seem to confirm that, other than why the doll comes to life, the remake will have a similar structure to the original.

The main character is once again Andy, who is described as “clever and quirky. Socially awkward but in an endearing way. He also has a clunky old hearing aid in his ear.” His mother Karen is described as “a bit of a mess but loves her son very much. She lives in a small apartment and has a job at a superstore that sells Buddy dolls. By chance, she takes home the dysfunctional Buddy doll before it is returned to the factory, as she can’t afford a birthday gift for her son.”

