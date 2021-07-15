Child's Play Teases Reveal for Chucky TV Series

✖

Ahead of the official trailer for the show, which will be revealed at the digital Comic-Con @ Home event, SYFY and USA Network's upcoming Chucky TV series has teased a first look from the show that will be revealed this week. The official Twitter account for the Child's Play franchise posted a hint of the first-look at the killer doll in his first TV show, revealing that the wait will be over tomorrow after EW debuts the first look. Based on the image, Chucky's face behind a "Y," we can perhaps make a guess that whatever teaser will arrive tomorrow will have a different character behind each letter in the title (maybe even different versions of Chucky himself).

As fans of the film franchise will recall, and what newcomers may not know, is that the Chucky movies (not including the 2019 reboot) have maintained a continuity across seven movies starting with 1988's Child's Play and continuing through films like Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, and recent direct-to-video releases Curse of/Cult of Chucky. Throughout the years, the killer doll (voiced by Brad Dourif who will return for the TV show) has been reincarnated into many different dolls in a variety of ways. With 2017's Cult of Chucky though a major wrinkle in the mythology was added when it was revealed Chucky had figured out a way to split himself into multiple dolls.

In the film Chucky possesses a variety of different Good Guy dolls, all with distinct looks. Beyond the versions of him still trapped inside dolls, Chucky is also still able to transfer his soul into human bodies, something he did in the end of that film with Fiona Dourif's Nica. The end of that movie set up the TV series in a surprising way as Chucky was possessing both dolls and Nica while his love interest Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) was also present in both human and doll form. It's going to be wild.

The official description for the Child's Play TV series reads: "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

Chucky will premiere this Fall on SYFY and USA Network.