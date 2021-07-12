Chucky: First Child's Play TV Series Trailer Premiere Date Revealed

✖

The full programming scheduled for Comic-Con International's Comic-Con @ Home has been revealed and with it the revelation of a panel titled "The Legacy of Chucky," focusing on the hit horror franchise and with it the promise of a first look at the upcoming TV series. The panel for the series will begin on Sunday, July 25, 2021, starting at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET, and wrapping up after one hour. In addition to the full trailer for the USA & SYFY original series, "never-before-seen interviews" with the creator and cast for the series will be presented along with a behind-the-scenes look at the new show. The official description for the panel reads:

"The Legacy of Chucky: USA & SYFY present an exclusive featurette that celebrates the 30+ year legacy of the Child’s Play franchise and iconic character, Chucky, with never-before-seen interviews with franchise creator Don Mancini and fan favorites Brad Dourif (Chucky), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany), Fiona Dourif (Nica), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise (Kyle). Fans will also get a behind-the-scenes look and world premiere exclusive trailer of the highly anticipated Chucky series coming to USA & SYFY this fall, which will welcome Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Casper) and Lexa Doig (Arrow, Stargate: SG1) to the franchise as well as Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Teo Briones. Get ready to play!"

Franchise creator Don Mancini, having written all seven movies in the original series, will be back as showrunner for the show. In a previous interview Mancini said their intention with the show is to return to the horror roots of the franchise (but with plenty of references to the larger series along the way).

“With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films,” Mancini revealed to SYFY WIRE. “But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up.”

The official description for the Child's Play TV series reads: "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

Chucky will premiere this Fall on SYFY and USA Network.