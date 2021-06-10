Chucky TV Series Releases First Footage

✖

Production is underway on the SYFY original series Chucky, picking up from the killer doll film franchise and continuing the story told across its seven film series. With the "Pride of Chucky" marathon now ongoing on the network, featuring six of the seven movies in the series, some of the first footage from the set of Chucky has been revealed by series creator Don Mancini. In a post on Twitter, Mancini, who has written all seven movies in the series and is showrunning the series, revealed a scene from the series being shot with both young actor Zackary Arthur and the killer doll who gives the series its namesake. Check it out below!

No Chucky story is complete without series star Brad Dourif who of course returns to voice the serial killer turned evil doll, a part he's been playing since 1988. The series will also see the return of a number of other familiar faces including Jennifer Tilly, once again starring as Tiffany (and potentially even herself, again); plus Dourif's real-life daughter Fiona Dourif, reprising her part from the sequel movies Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky, and original Child's Play and Child's Play 2 star Alex Vincent returning to the role Andy with actress Christine Elise McCarthy, who took on the part of his foster sister Kyle in Child's Play 2, also returning.

"It’s so important to give Chucky new weapons, new strategies, and new targets, new goals," Mancini previously said in an interview. "Chucky has a different goal in the TV show than he’s ever had before and it’s specifically something that is designed to evoke something that’s going on in the zeitgeist today."

I love working with the uber-talented ⁦@1ZackaryArthur⁩! See him this fall starring on CHUCKY ⁦@SYFY⁩ ⁦@USA_Network⁩ pic.twitter.com/uYZ4q8LJzr — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) June 10, 2021

The official description for the Chucky TV series reads: "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

Chucky will premiere this Fall on SYFY and USA Network. Are you ready to see your friend til the end agian?