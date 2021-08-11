Child's Play TV Series Chucky Wraps Production

✖

With just two months to go before the series premieres, the Chucky TV series has officially wrapped production on its first season. Series creator Don Mancini, responsible for writing all seven feature films in the main series and directing three of them, took to social media to reveal that end of shooting while returning star Jennifer Tilly marked the conclusion of it all as well. "THAT’S A WRAP!" Mancini wrote. "Chucky wants to honest the f-ck thank everyone, in front of and behind the camera, on this f-cking momentous occasion..." Check out both of their photos from the set below and look for the series to premiere near Halloween.

Mancini and Tilly are joined by several other returning favorites for the TV show, most notably Brad Dourif who once again returns to provide the voice of the titular killer doll. Other returning cast members from the franchise include Alex Vincent returning to the role Andy which he played in the original Child's Play and Child's Play 2, plus Christine Elise McCarthy, who took on the part of Andy's foster sister Kyle in Child's Play 2. Dourif's real-life daughter Fiona will also return, reprising her part from the sequel movies Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky.

The cast for the Chucky TV series also includes newcomers though with horror royalty Devon Sawa (Final Destination) playing two roles in the film. Others include Lexa Doig (Arrow), and Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Bjorgvin Arnarson (PEN 15), and Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless) as the series' "four young leads."

"One of the things that fans always loved about the original movies is that the protagonist was a kid. It's called Child's Play," Mancini said in a video that premiered during Comic-Con. "It's something we hadn't done that much of since Child's Play 3 but I wanted to switch it up a little bit and rather than focus on 6 or 7 year olds I thought focusing on young teens it would be a new twist to see how Chucky interacts with them."

Chucky will premiere this Fall on SYFY and USA Network with the first episode arriving on October 12.