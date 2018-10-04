‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’: Teaser for New Trailer Released

We’re only a few days into October, but it looks like some spooky content will soon be on the way.

Netflix recently released a new teaser for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which reveals that a second trailer for the series will be arriving on Wednesday, October 3rd. You can check out the short teaser, which features Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), Prudence (Tati Gabrielle), and the other teenage witches performing some sort of ritual in the forest.

RISE WITCHES. Trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sRnLPSjjg0 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) October 2, 2018

Judging by this teaser, it’s safe to assume that tomorrow’s trailer will feature longer stretches of footage, as opposed to the creepy (but effective) flashes of scenes in the first trailer. Given that the series is less than a month away from debuting, it’s safe to assume that fans will be eager for a proper look at the series.

Chilling Adventures, which is based on the comic of the same name, is setting out to be a dark retelling of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, much like how The CW’s Riverdale transformed public perception of the Archie world.

“There’s definitely that same edge-of-your-seat quality to the show,” Shipka said of the two shows in a recent interview. “There’s obviously the timelessness of it, the really wonderful cinematography and fun references to different things, and the total suspense is right there. The shows are wildly different, but Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa is] brilliant, and he’s he’s behind both of them, so there’s definitely a vibe, just sort of a general, addictive quality to both shows that people are really going to respond to.”

“After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is,” Shipka told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s going to be really dark and really cool, and have this very like macabre take on everything. I’m really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn’t be?”

“I mean, I love The Crucible, and I love kind of the like dark Rosemary’s Baby vibe of things,” Shipka added. “And this is the direction that it’s going to go, which is really fun.”

Are you excited for the newest trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on Friday, October 26th, on Netflix.