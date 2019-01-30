Chloe Grace Moretz Cast in Max Landis’ ‘Shadow in the Cloud’

A new horror film is coming from writer Max Landis and it already has its star: Chloë Grace Moretz, best known for her roles in Kick Ass, The 5th Wave, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and most recently, Suspiria.

Shadow in the Cloud is a horror/action movie set during World War II from director Roseanne Liang, who is best known for helming My Wedding and Other Secrets. According to The Hollywood Reporter, her debut film became highest grossing local feature in New Zealand back in 2011.

The upcoming movie will follow Moretz as Captain Maude Gardner who boards a B-17 Flying Fortress with a bag filled with “top secret contents.”

“As she puts up with jeers from the leery, all-male crew, strange happenings begin to occur and they realize that something is lurking within the shadows,” THR explains. “Crushed between an oncoming Japanese ambush and an evil prowling within, Maude must push her limits to save the hapless crew and to protect her mysterious cargo.”

Landis, who is best known for writing Bright and Chronicle, will be penning the film, which is being introduced to buyers at the European Film Market by Endeavor Content.

According to THR, the movie has a strong set of producers, including Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special, Sinister, Insidious) and Fred Berger (La La Land, Destroyer, The Autopsy of Jane Doe) from Automatik, Kelly McCormick (Atomic Blonde, Poms, Deadpool 2) and Tom Hern (The Dark Horse, Guns Akimbo, The Meg) of Four Knights Film. Sandra Yee Ling is set to executive produce.

Not much else is known about the upcoming horror flick, which does not yet have a page on IMDB. However, Mortez has lots of other projects currently listed on the site. The actress can be heard next voicing Wednesday Addams in the upcoming animated Addams Family film. Next year, she’ll be starring in Love is A Gun alongside Jack O’Connell (Godless, Unbroken). She’s also in production for Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs, Party of the Century, and Blood on the Tracks.

Landis is also working on more projects, including a new take on An American Werewolf in London, which was originally directed by his father, John Landis. According to his IMDB page, the younger Landis has at least nine other screenplays in development, including a drama about Houdini and a movie about Pepe Le Pew of Looney Tunes fame.

Shadow in the Cloud does not currently have a release date.