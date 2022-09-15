Chucky as a Vampire? Creator Don Mancini Teases New Subgenres to Explore

The Child's Play and Chucky franchise has evolved beyond the simple categorization of "slasher," embracing other subgenres and tropes from across horror to explore. Cult of Chucky dabbled in asylum-based horror while Curse of Chucky was inspired by What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?. Speaking during the show's panel during the Television Critics Association this week, creator Don Mancini teased that his years of working on Chucky have resulted in a lot of ideas for the future and a lot of other subgenres that he's eager to tackle. When asked if the Catholicism storyline in the show's upcoming second season was something he'd thought about for a movie or if it was just a naturally addition for the series, he replied:

"It's something I've been thinking about, you know, when you have an ongoing franchise... I spend an unholy amount of time thinking about such things, too much; but one of the benefits of that is you have a lot of ideas, you have ideas for characters that he can develop relationships with, different realms that he can operate in. You kind of develop those and put them in a drawer and so it's something I've been wanting to do for a while I like I said in the intro I really enjoy plugging all have our characters into different sub genres of horror. I mean, I think, you know, someday we need to do Chucky as a vampire, Chucky as a zombie."

Mancini has previously teased other ideas he's considered for the franchise, telling ComicBook.com last year that he already has a plan for how to eventually do a Chucky in Space movie. "I think as a character he's versatile enough and appealing enough and interesting enough that he could probably go anywhere even into outer space. Which is the one thing I think once I jokingly said something about sending Chucky into space, although I do think it would be a fun movie."

The entire first season of Chucky is now streaming on Peacock, look for season two to arrive on SYFY and USA Network on October 9.