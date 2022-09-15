Chucky Creator Teases Killer Doll vs Catholic Church in Season 2

In his time on the big screen Chucky has found himself tangled inside a lot of other horror subgenres beyond the slasher, and season two of the TV series will add another to the list. Speaking in an introductory video for the show's TCA panel this year, series creator Don Mancini opened up about how the new episodes will tackle a new "base" for its story, imprinting itself with Catholic based horror movies. Citing influences from The Omen to The Exorcist that "draw on the dogma and trappings of the Catholic Church," Mancini teased that it will bring a new feel and tone to the franchise while also offering Chucky some unique new victims.

"Just having Chucky interact with nuns and priests just seemed inherently fun to me," the series creator noted. "One of the fun things about the Catholic Church is they believe in the supernatural, big time, but think they have all the answers and then to be confronted by a different kind of god.... To have Chucky intersect with that, I think it's just really interesting. One of the things we've always found is that Chucky often is at his most entertaining when he is subverting the status quo or and or going after authority figures and puncturing that kind of unthinking confidence that our hypocrisy that is people or institutions, so it's a fun arena to set Chucky loose in."

Mancini teased that the Catholic-based horror in the new season is partially rooted in that he was raised Catholic. He added, "As a kid you take it very seriously. The first time (attended confession) was something I'll never forget. And as a young gay kid, of course that impacted me....I was a really good kid, kind of straight arrow and I remember going 'Bless me father, for I have sinned....uhm I think I've been bugging my mom to put up the Christmas tree?"

Chucky's second season will welcome back Devon Sawa to the cast, this time playing an all-new role, one of the priests that will be front and center to the story. Hannibal star Lara Jean Chorostecki is also set to join the cast for season two, playing one of the strict nuns seen in the show's new trailer. The entire first season of Chucky is now streaming on Peacock, look for season two to arrive on SYFY and USA Network on October 9.