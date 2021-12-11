Army of Chuckys Will Play Big Role in Season 2

Though fans of the Chucky movies were well aware that the titular killer doll now came in multiples as 2017’s , the new TV series continuation upped the ante in a big way. In the show’s penultimate episode it revealed that part of Chucky’s plan was amassing an army of Good Guy Dolls, in the end giving him more than 70+ Chuckys which he was possessing at one time. The show’s season finale ended with the promise of all these Chuckys being distributed around the country, the full plan for the Army of Chuckys not entirely clear, but they’re coming.

“Once you get into your fourth decade in a franchise, it’s trying to forge ahead into unseen, unexplored territory. And the idea of multiple Chucky dolls always appealed to me,” series creator Don Mancini told Bloody Disgusting. “First, of course, just as a visual, it’s irresistible, but then conceptually, there are so many things you can do with it. I can’t talk too much about that because I don’t want to spoil fun coming in season two, but insofar as it impacted what we’ve already done in season one. Yeah, it was important that they not have a hive mind because I think it’s more interesting to do this and, again, turn Brad on subtle variations of the Chucky persona. On a lot of fronts, that’s something we were doing a lot of in this season of Chucky, which is dissecting the persona of Chucky and the persona of Charles Lee Ray”

Cult of Chucky had its multiple Chucky’s told apart from each other by a distinct look for each, but the Chucky TV series revealed that some of them have slightly different personalities as Mancini said. Some Chuckys are on the same level as the original Chucky while others seem…naive. This trend will seemingly continue as the characters in the series are split up across the country, with the many Chuckys being shipped around the US as well.

Chucky the TV series was renewed for a second season ahead of the show’s finale a few weeks ago with SYFY/USA Network confirming that it will return in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” Mancini said in a statement at the time. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

Look for the army of Chucky dolls to return next year. The entire first season of the show is now streaming on Peacock.