Chucky Series Brings Back Devon Sawa for Season 2

✖

Production is underway on the second season of USA Network/SYFY's Chucky and the series has confirmed that actor Devon Sawa will return, this time playing a new character. For fans that saw the first batch of episodes this shouldn't come as too big of a surprise, though Sawa played the dual roles of Logan and Lucas Wheeler, neither of them made it out of the show alive. Sawa's return as a new characters marks a recurring motif for Chucky creator Don Mancini, who has previously brought back actors that died in other Chucky movies to play all-new characters.

Other confirmed cast members for the series also include, naturally, Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky and Jennifer Tilly, appearing as both herself (possessed by Tiffany the doll) and voicing Tiffany the doll. Others include Alex Vincent, reprising the role of Andy Barclay from the original two Child's Play movies and the first season of Chucky, and Christine Elise, who played Kyle in Child's Play 2 and once again in the first season of the series. Cast members from the first season will also return including Zackary Arthur as Jack Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, and Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross.

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," Mancini said in a statement when the new season was confirmed. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!'"

In the show's penultimate episode it revealed that part of Chucky's plan in the series was amassing an army of Good Guy Dolls, in the end giving him more than 70+ Chucky dolls which he was possessing at one time. The show's season finale ended with the promise of all these Chuckys being distributed around the country, the full plan for the Army of Chuckys not entirely clear, but they're coming, and they're not alone either.

The entire first season of the show is now streaming on Peacock, look for season two to arrive this year!