Chucky Creator Teases Possible Crossover With M3GAN

Could Chucky be headed for a crossover showdown with M3GAN? Seems that way.

Could two of horror's most iconic killer-dolls be headed for a crossover showdown? It's certainly sounding that way?

Chucky and Child's Play franchise creator Don Mancini was recently doing an interview to promote Chucky Season 3's final arc of episodes when he addressed the question of whether or not Chucky can abide the idea that there are now other icons of the killer doll horror genre. According to Mancini, he cannot:

"He really has to contend with legitimate new contenders to the throne like M3GAN and Annabelle," Mancini told Variety. "He has to deal with that place for himself in the pop culture world and that's how we really touch the ground with Chucky. We give this off-the-wall character a crisis that has the sting of real pain and real life. But it just makes him angrier and you know what happens when Chucky gets angry."

Universal Pictures scored a hit last year with the release of M3GAN, a film that many viewers instantly labeled as 'Child's Play for the 2020s.' Since the studio owns the rights to both Child's Play and M3GAN, a Jason vs. Freddy-style crossover film isn't out of the question.

As a matter of fact, the current season of Chucky has provided an organic way for Chucky and M3GAN to trade blade cuts: (SPOILERS) the curse that preserved Charles Lee Ray as the Chucky doll has been upset so that Chucky is finally starting to show his actual age. With Chucky having to face mortality for the first time in decades, seeing an advanced new line of toys capable of housing evil would be both an opportunity for a new era of killings and a rivalry he would want to settle.

So how likely is it that we'll see 'Chucky vs. M3GAN?' happen onscreen sooner rather than later? "I would say, stay tuned," Mancini said [with the interviewer noting the confidence of his statement].

M3GAN told the story of a brilliant roboticist named Gemma (Allison Williams) who develops a cutting-edge life-sized AI doll named M3GAN, to help her orphaned niece Cady (Violet McGraw) process her grief and form new social connections. However, the robot's mandate to protect and serve its young charge quickly goes awry, and M3GAN starts to kill in order to protect Cady – both physically and emotionally.

M3GAN made good money at the box office ($181 million on a $12 million budget), but more importantly, it established the killer robot doll as a cultural icon. Since that horror iconography used to belong exclusively to Chucky, it's only right there's a fight for the title.

Chucky and M3GAN can both be streamed on Peacock.