Chucky Season 3: Creator Don Mancini Offers Update on Remaining Episodes

Unlike previous seasons, Chucky season 3 has been split into two halves. The first four episodes of Chucky season 3 have arrived in October of this year and the remaining four episodes of the season are scheduled to be released in 2024. As of this writing no official word has been revealed on when the next four episodes of Chucky season 3 will be released, but now we know how far along the show managed to get into its production cycle before things were shut down. ComicBook.com caught up with creator Don Mancini ahead of this week's episode of Chucky, and he offered an update on the release strategy for Chucky season 3, confirming the split in the episodes was a result of the dual strikes in Hollywood.

"It's a necessary experiment born of the strike, yes," Mancini revealed. "We were shooting right up until the point SAG-AFTRA shut everything down. Knowing that it was coming, which really, we didn't know for sure until I think it was just like 10 days before when it was really looking like it was going that way. Universal basically told us, 'Look, Chucky has such a presence for NBC this fall because of the mazes at the parks,' and all that. So they really wanted something to air during Halloween season. So once we saw that the strike was coming, we sort of like put all of our resources and time into finishing the first four. We really have almost finished five and six as well. But we like literally just like a day left to finish five and six. And then a few more weeks to do seven and eight. But we do have pieces of seven and eight already shot as well."

"So, when (the strike) happened, Universal said 'Okay, well, this is what we can do.' And fortuitously enough, the end of episode 4 really did lend itself (to a hiatus), and that was just coincidence, because that was always what was going to happen at the end of episode 4. And we knew that since that was the Halloween episode, as we do every year, we try to make the Halloween episode a little bit special. So it functions as a good cliffhanger because no one has ever seen Chucky in this with this particular dilemma before."

When does the next episode of Chucky come out?

There is no official word on when the next four episodes of Chucky season 3 will be released, and as we know production was nearly finished on episodes 5 & 6. As a result, only once the SAG-AFTRA strike has concluded can production resume on Chucky, with filming then set to begin on the final episodes. The wait for Chucky season 3 episodes will continue even after that point though as post-production will need to take place for the episodes before they can air.

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, the new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day. After Chucky season 3's episodes air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays, they'll be available to stream the very next day on Peacock.