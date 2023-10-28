Chucky Creator Confirms Andy's "Death" in Season 3 Was Never Going to Be Real

Chucky season 3 has surprised fans at a few different points already in the four episodes that have aired, but probably no more so than when Chucky finally got his hands on and killed longtime rival Andy Barclay in brutal fashion. Episode 3 of Chucky's third season revealed a scene where Andy, played once again by original Child's Play star Alex Vincent, is living his life happy and carefree after the events of Chucky season 2. Naturally that happiness doesn't last long as Chucky enters his home, knocks him out, and ties him to the bed. After some taunting, Chucky then brutally kills Andy, stabbing him in the face, chest, and neck, with a level of violence that even the Chucky movies may not have gotten away with in the 1980s. Lucky for fans, it was all just a dream.

ComicBook.com spoke with Chucky creator Don Mancini to talk about the new season, including the Andy "death scene" from Chucky season 3. According to Mancini, this was always just going to be a dream sequence, but one that is especially huge for Chucky's arc throughout the episodes.

"You had to sort of illustrate where Chucky is psychologically when he's riding high, before he can be brought low by the situation that confronts him when he finds out that he's aging. So you know, being like, liberated by Caroline now he's got this kid, after trying so hard to corrupt kids. Even his own, he wasn't successful at leading into into murder. Now again, he's found this kid who's really kind of like his found family. And that on a certain level, that is, often what our show is about is about people and the characters and their various found families."

He continues, "I didn't want to kill Andy for real, but it made total sense that it's something that Chucky would dream about all the time. That's like his favorite dream, and that's what I wanted to show. So the details of it, I sort of like went back to the roots of our franchise. Chucky has a habit of tying people up in their bed. He's done that to Andy before. So I said, let's do that again. And then basically, it was kind of inspired by the opening of Basic Instinct, I mean, without the sex, but I just wanted it to be just as horribly gory and awful as possible just to really have that shock value. And then I knew that I wouldn't lose viewers when I reveal that it's a dream because there's just something so inherently funny about the dissolve to Chucky's face, you know, and he's like the way Brad (Dourif) plays it,.he's like lying on the pillow going it's just, it's just really funny."

Where can I watch Chucky season 3?

New episodes of Chucky season 3 premiere on USA Network and SYFY on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET, with just two more episodes left this year before the show's hiatus begins. New episodes of Chucky season 3 will actually be available to stream the next day after their cable premiere, a major change from the show's first two seasons. Chucky fans that don't have cable can stream Chucky season 3 on Peacock starting on Thursdays after each new episode has premiere. The first two seasons of Chucky can be found on both the Peacock streaming platform, and on Shudder.