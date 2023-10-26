Chucky Is Dying: Creator Don Mancini Breaks Down Season's 3 Existential Twist (Exclusive)

Chucky season 3 spoilers follow! The mid-season finale of Chucky season 3 ended on a cliffhanger, one that no one could have predicted. After losing favor with his voodoo deity Damballa, Chucky is not only losing his power, but he's aging....and dying. Fans of the Chucky movies know good and well that death isn't something new for Chucky to experience, but something about this makes it feel different.

ComicBook.com caught up with Don Mancini ahead of the mid-season finale for Chucky and asked him where this major revelation about Chucky is headed. Could this be him plotting the actual end of Chucky as a franchise? Or is this just the series finding a new story where they write themselves into a corner and then write themselves out of it? In a fitting way though, Mancini revealed that this plot stemmed from other killer doll movies encroaching on Chucky's territory.

"More of the latter I would say," Mancini told us when posed that very question. "I don't want to end Chucky's saga just yet, but I do want to give him new stories, new experiences that are worth telling, different situations that are going to challenge him as the character we've come to know him as. This comes to full flower in the back half of the season, I think part of what the thematic underpinning of season three is about Chucky facing, as a now 35 year old horror icon, who has presided over his little domain of killer dolls and cinnamon entertainment. But now in recent years there are pretenders to the throne or challengers to the throne with M3GAN and Annabelle. So how does Chucky facedown such notions of creeping irrelevance and mortality?"

He continued, "Even with Seed of Chucky, although, that movie didn't do well when it first opened, but it has sort of gotten in time more appreciated, I'm always led by the characters and I just always want to see them deal with things that are perhaps surprisingly identifiable. So this notion of Chucky like having to deal with his own diminishing relevance in the culture. How is he going to react to that?"

Is Chucky really dying in season 3?

Fans of the Chucky franchise, like Chucky himself just did, should take a long look at themselves in the mirror with this question. How many times now have you seen Chucky die? The ending of every movie in the series, from Child's Play (1988) to Cult of Chucky, and even some episodes of the TV show, have wrapped up with Chucky dying. Exploded by an air compressor, chopped up by a giant fan, or even just plain shot in the chest, nothing can stop Chucky. He'll come back. He always comes back.

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, the new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day. After Chucky season 3's episodes air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays, they'll be available to stream the very next day on Peacock. So starting on Thursday, October 26th, the first four episodes of Chucky season 3 will be streaming on Peacock as well, along with the first two seasons.