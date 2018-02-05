‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ is Now Available on Netflix

Tonight’s Super Bowl offered plenty of surprises – but The Cloverfield Paradox‘s might’ve been the most unexpected.

For days, fans wondered if the third Cloverfield film would debut its first trailer during tonight’s proceedings. But as it turns out, The Cloverfield Paradox was ready to debut way more – as the entire film is now officially available to stream on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Quite a lot of mystery surrounded the Cloverfield sequel, from its name to which company would end up distributing it. As was first reported earlier this week, the project seemed to be headed to Netflix, and it’s clear the company wanted to make the the best use of the project, unveiling a trailer, with the promise that the film would be released “very soon”.

This announcement, while unexpected, lined up pretty well with some cryptic tweets that were popping up on Twitter earlier today. A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay, as well as The Black List creator Franklin Leonard, previously hinted that something during the Super Bowl would be “history in the making” – and it’s safe to say that this Cloverfield announcement fit right into that.

The third Cloverfield film initially began filming in 2016, and has been teased for fans of the franchise for almost as long. Speculation about the film began with the release of 10 Cloverfield Lane, when the film’s viral marketing included an Easter egg tied to the International Space Station.

The film’s cast features an ensemble of genre fan favorites, including Captain America: Civil War‘s Daniel Bruhl, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s Elizabeth Debicki, A Wrinkle in Time‘s Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Gotham‘s Donal Logue, and David Oyelowo. Rounding out the cast are Aksel Hennie, Chris O’Dowd, John Ortiz, and Zhang Ziyi.

As mentioned above, The Cloverfield Paradox is now streaming on Netflix.