New Report Suggests ‘Cloverfield 3’ Could Be Planning a Major Super Bowl Surprise

Rumors have been swirling around Cloverfield 3, and whether or not its first trailer would debut during tonight’s Super Bowl. But now, a recent report suggests a whole new kind of surprise surrounding the film.

Deadline is reporting that not only a trailer, but the entirety of Cloverfield 3, could end up debuting after tonight’s Super Bowl. The film, which was rumored to be acquired by Netflix earlier this week, would presumably debut on the streaming platform immediately after the TV spot is aired.

“Should all of this occur,” Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro writes, “it would rep a groundbreaking, unprecedented move by a studio in its use of P&A: Netflix would literally be promoting a movie before TV’s biggest audience of the year (last year’s Super Bowl drew an average of 111.3M) and then promptly releasing the title after the game. Today will be the first time we’ve seen any footage or images from the movie.”

This would line up pretty well with some cryptic tweets that were popping up on Twitter earlier today. A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay, as well as The Black List creator Franklin Leonard, previously hinted that something during the Super Bowl would be “history in the making” – and it’s safe to say that this Cloverfield announcement would fit with that.

The third Cloverfield film initially began filming in 2016, and has been teased for fans of the franchise for almost as long. Speculation about the film began with the release of 10 Cloverfield Lane, when the film’s viral marketing included an Easter egg tied to the International Space Station.

The film’s cast features an ensemble of genre fan favorites, including Captain America: Civil War‘s Daniel Bruhl, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s Elizabeth Debicki, A Wrinkle in Time‘s Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Gotham‘s Donal Logue, and David Oyelowo. Rounding out the cast are Aksel Hennie, Chris O’Dowd, John Ortiz, and Zhang Ziyi.

At this moment, there’s no telling when in the game the Cloverfield 3 trailer would air, or if the Netflix thing will end up being confirmed. ComicBook.com will provide any updates as they come about.