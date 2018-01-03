Untitled ‘Cloverfield’ Sequel Gets Release Date Pushed Back

Fans of the Cloverfield universe will have to wait a little more patiently for the next installment in the franchise, as the untitled third film has had its release date pushed back from February 24 to April 20. The film previously had the working title “God Particle,” but an official title is yet to be revealed.

It’s unclear as to why the release date has changed, as the film will now compete with the Dwayne Johnson-starring Rampage and the long-awaited Super Troopers sequel.

The film was directed by Julius Onah and stars David Oyelowo, John Krasinski, Elizabeth Debicki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O’Dowd, Ziyi Zhang and Daniel Bruhl.

Details about the plot have been kept pretty close under wraps, per tradition of the Cloverfield franchise, yet one Reddit user claims to have come across the plot while completing an online survey about upcoming films that line up with hints of the plot revealed last year.

The rumored details from Reddit are as follows:

“This science-fiction horror thriller is the third film in the Cloverfield monster universe. As a calamitous world war between the United States and the European Union rages, spurred on by an invasion of alien creatures that threatens all of mankind, a group of American astronauts are sent out to space aboard the space station ‘Dandelion’ with a very specific mission: to test out a new Higgs Boson ‘God’ particle accelerator that just might be the key to humanity’s survival. But when the crew, under direction from their captain Ava Hamilton, turns on the device, the Earth seemingly disappears. Realizing their coordinates haven’t changed, the entire crew-including fellow engineer and Ava’s boyfriend, Evan, the boyish Milka, the pious Monk, shaggy-haired ship screw-up, Mundy, and military agents Martinez and Cosbi-now fear that they are truly lost in space and have to prepare to wait out the remainder of their lives [on] this self-sustaining space station.

“Unexpectedly, they are soon contacted by an enemy European spaceship-giving them hope and concerns at the same time. After debate, they agree [to] let the new crew onto their ship, a decision which almost immediately turns tragic when Ava’s boyfriend is poisoned. As the accusations fly amidst increased tensions, the American crew decides to imprison the European astronauts. But when Mundy soon turns up dead as well, Ava must no figure out who the murderers really are…and who anyone can trust as the American crew must battle against each other, as well as with the new intruders, who are soon intent on getting the super weapon on board the ship for their own purposes back on earth.”

The film’s writer, Oren Uziel, has previously revealed that he wrote the script for the then-titled “Shimmer Lake,” which had no connection to the previous films, but it was in line with the overall tone of the two previous films and with some slight adapting, was able to join the shared universe.

Given that the trailer for 10 Cloverfield Lane debuted only two months before the film’s release, while many were even unaware of its existence, we can be sure there are many more surprises in store before the release of the third film.

