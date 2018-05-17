‘Deadpool 2′ Writers’ ‘Clue’ Reboot Could Be Rated R

The 1985 adaptation of the board game Clue starring Tim Curry defied all expectations of what could be done with the premise of the whodunnit game, blending kills and comedy to create a cult classic. Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are developing a new incarnation of the story, with the writers confirming their slight tweak to the original to embrace a darker, R-rated approach.

“Don’t be surprised if Clue is an R-rated…” Wernick shared with MTV News, though added, “Potentially.”

The previous film’s premise involved the board game’s iconic character attending a dinner party when many supporting characters began to turn up dead. In one of the most ambitious and unique endings of a film, Curry’s butler character offered the guests a complicated narrative of who was responsible for the murders, only for the film to then offer additional different explanations of the events. This allowed the film to mimic the experience of playing the game, as it always ended with a different combination of a killer, weapon, and location.

The original film featured many character deaths and a slapstick sense of humor, so it’s possible that Wernick, Reese, and Reynolds hope to be able to lean into more graphic fatalities to embrace the absurd premise of the film.

“It will have elements of [the original movie], but it’s important that we don’t try and just rehash it,” Reese explained. “We want to build on it. We want to take some of what makes it fun and funny, but then we want to do our own thing. It’s about finding that balance. Hopefully we don’t upset the Clue-hounds because there are a lot of them apparently. We didn’t realize this until we signed up.”

The film was originally met with mixed reviews, though its ensemble cast was lauded for its comedic talents. In addition to Curry, the film starred Christopher Lloyd, Madeline Kahn, and Michael McKean. The adaptation also helped pave the way for films like Jumanji, Battleship, and Ouija and their attempts at crafting mythology surrounding a board game.

