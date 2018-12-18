‘The Conjuring 3’ Plot Details Confirmed by James Wan

Earlier this fall we got word of some rumored details for The Conjuring 3, which will bring back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren. Now, with the release of his DC superhero film Aquaman, James Wan is opening up about The Conjuring 3, and he just confirmed that some of those plot rumors are indeed true.

Speaking to Bloody Disgusting, Wan confirmed that yes, The Conjuring 3 will follow, “a man on trial for murder who claims he was possessed by a demon.” As Wan himself describes it:

“It’s this guy who was on trial for committing a murder. I think it’s the first time in America’s history where the defendant used possessions as a reason, as an excuse.”

That premise sets up a clear framework in which the Warrens have to investigate a claim that could at first seem false – until paranormal and/or demonic activity begins to occur, suggesting that maybe the criminal’s claims aren’t as crazy as they initially seem to be.

This new chapter of The Conjuring won’t be the only time that Wilson and Farmiga will be making a return as The Warrens; the upcoming franchise threequel Annabelle 3 will also be centered around the Warren family. That film will examine what happens when the Warrens’ room of demonic artifacts is infected by the Annabelle doll, at a time when The Warrens are away, and their daughter Judy (McKenna Grace) is left home with some older kids, trying to keep the flood of evil contained, while staying alive in the process.

In talking with BD, James Wan made it clear that while Annabelle and other Conjuring spinoffs are allowed to take more fictional and fantastical approaches to this demonic universe, the main Conjuring installments are going to stick a little closer to their true-life inspirations:

“All the Conjuring films are based on the case files, so they’re more based on the true story aspect of the real life Warrens. I think that’s important. It’s important that the mothership stays true to the inspiration of the real people. The spinoffs are where we get to have more fun and do weird and wonderful crazy things. The mothership of it being the Conjuring films, we want it to come back to the real stuff.”

Michael Chaves will direct The Conjuring 3, after making his horror breakout with Warner Bros. upcoming film The Curse of La Llorona, which hits theaters on April 19th. According to Wan, he’s going to be a powerful talent to add to the Conjuring franchise:

“I feel like he’s this young up and coming filmmaker in this world. He’s a guy that understands how these films work. He’s really great working with actors and I feel like that’s something I want and need to work with, someone that people like Patrick and Vera would feel comfortable with.”

Aquaman will be in theaters on Thursday. Annabelle 3 arrives on July 3, 2019. The Conjuring 3 doesn’t have a release date.